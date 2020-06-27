14-year-old killed, driver charged in single-car crash in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old girl died, and three others were injured, in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in southeast Charlotte.
Police said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday on Idlewild Road at Drifter Drive.
Anahy Amancecatl, and three others in the vehicle, were taken to the hospital. Amancecatl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates an Equinox was traveling northwest on Idlewild Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic.
Police said the driver over-corrected to the right and struck a median which caused the vehicle to go airborne.
Once the Equinox landed, the driver turned the steering wheel left which caused the vehicle to exit the roadway and travel down an embankment, officers said.
The vehicle struck a culvert and continued into a wooded area, and the passenger’s side of the vehicle struck a tree, according to police.
Police said Amancecatl was sitting in the right, rear seat and was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.
Excessive speed is a factor for the crash, and impairment is not suspected.
The driver of the Equinox, 21-year-old Michelle Lorenzo was released from the hospital and then charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, no operator’s license, left-of-center and failure to reduce speed.
