Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Catawba County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 28-year-old woman has been reported missing in Catawba County.
Summer Hope Eckert, who authorities say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impartment, was last seen on Sulfer Springs Road in Hickory.
She is believed to be headed in the direction of Cherokee County in a gray Ford F-150 with NC license plate FAM3898.
Eckert is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Eckert’s whereabouts should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.