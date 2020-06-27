The Saharan Air Layer leads to poor air quality for the Carolinas this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Saharan Air Layer is an area of very dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara Desert and moves over the Atlantic Ocean.
This event typically peaks during the summer months, and mainly impacts areas closer to the equator, yet this time the Carolinas are being impacted.
An air quality alert, Code Orange, is in effect through the weekend for the NC foothills and mountains, including Ashe, Watauga, Avery, Wilkes, Caldwell, Alexander, Burke and counties across Western NC, including the cities of Boone, Blowing Rock, West Jefferson and Asheville.
The Charlotte Metro area and Piedmont is under a code yellow for the weekend. People with upper respiratory issues may be negatively impacted and should limit long periods of time outside.
The Saharan Air Layer is typically about one mile above the surface and around two miles thick, yet higher elevations, like the mountains, will be impacted more.
While Saharan Air Layer outbreaks can reach the United States, this event is impressive for its size, and the amount of dry, dusty air it contains.
-Meteorologist Jason Myers
