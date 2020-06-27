Retired Gaston County assistant police chief dies in head-on Lincoln Co. crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A retired Gaston County assistant police chief was killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Lincoln County. Two others were injured.
Troopers say Billy Lytton died in the crash that happened around 3 p.m. on NC 150 east of Ivey Church Road.
Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Silverado crossed the center line on and crashed into a 2020 CRV.
Lytton died as a result of the crash, while two others were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The Gaston County Police Department
“With great sympathy, we would like to inform you that retired Assistant Chief Billy Lytton passed away today as the result of a vehicle crash in Lincoln County. Please keep his family in your thought and prayers. We will post arrangements when they become available.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.