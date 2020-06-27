Nearly 30 new COVID-19 cases reported at Caldwell County assisted living facility

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 30 new coronavirus cases were reported at a Caldwell County assisted living facility.
With 29 more cases reported at Brockford Inn Assisted Living, the facility’s virus outbreak has climbed to 41.
There have been 27 residents and 14 staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
Caldwell County health officials say three of the workers live outside of the county, so they don’t count toward the 384 confirmed positive cases
