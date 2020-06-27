2-month-old infant killed in Statesville wreck

By WBTV Web Staff | June 27, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 12:24 PM

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-month-old child was killed and a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized as the result of a head-on collision in Statesville yesterday.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Museum Road, where a vehicle reportedly drove left of center into oncoming traffic.

Police say the car that crossed the center line had a male driver and two young children inside.

Jamaree Simpson was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the car was critically injured, and the 2-year-old child was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the other car was also hospitalized.

Anyone with information about the wreck. should contact Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.

