2-month-old infant killed in Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-month-old child was killed and a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized as the result of a head-on collision in Statesville yesterday.
The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Museum Road, where a vehicle reportedly drove left of center into oncoming traffic.
Police say the car that crossed the center line had a male driver and two young children inside.
Jamaree Simpson was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the car was critically injured, and the 2-year-old child was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the other car was also hospitalized.
Anyone with information about the wreck. should contact Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.
