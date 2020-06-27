Hundreds gather for free drive-thru COVID tests from Mecklenburg Public Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of cars lined the block around the Valerie C. Woodard Complex on Saturday, many arriving before county officials began offering free coronavirus testing Saturday morning.
The tests, of which up to 1,000 will be dispersed each day on Saturday and Sunday, were provided in partnership between the county and Mako Medical. They were offered to anyone who has coronavirus symptoms, had close contact with someone with COVID-19, has high risk due to age or other health conditions or recently attended a mass gathering.
Nearly 10,000 people in Mecklenburg County had already tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning.
