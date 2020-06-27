Hot weekend! Tracking Saharan dust

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be a hot one, but it should be as we are now in the last week of June.
The average high is now 88 degrees and we will be very close to that this afternoon. There is a small chance for showers and thunderstorms – mainly closer to the mountains.
Then, there’s the matter of Saharan dust. You’ve probably heard something about it. Typically, in the summer, dust makes its way from Africa into the Atlantic.
Most of the time, it stays closer to the equator but this year, it is getting closer to us.
Today and Sunday, you may notice a little more of a haze in the sky. That is due to dust about a mile up.
Will it affect your day? Probably not.
If you have respiratory issues, you might want to spend a little more time inside. Air quality is a code yellow today. Most people won’t notice much. Hopefully it will bring some nice sunrises and sunsets though.
Sunday will be hot again. Highs will be close to 90 degrees. There is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.
The week ahead will be warm and muggy. Dew points will be close to the tropical range each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
