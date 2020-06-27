FIRST ALERT SUNDAY: Severe storms are possible, along with air quality issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT DAY with strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
Storms will have the potential for damaging winds or an isolated tornado.
Sunday morning will start off with morning temperatures around 70 degrees, with highs in the upper 80s.
A code orange, air quality alert, is also in effect through Sunday for the NC foothills and mountains, and across SC.
The Saharan air layer will continue to bring dust particles into the Carolinas, which could cause issues for folks with upper respiratory issues.
The Saharan air layer is expected to diminish in strength and coverage into early this week.
Monday through Friday high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains, with isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms each day.
High temperatures are expected to stay around 90 degrees for the 4th of July weekend with more scattered storms possible.
Stay weather aware!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.