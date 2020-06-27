Coast Guard combed thousands of miles for man who went overboard off the Outer Banks

(Charlotte Observer) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a tanker ship crew member who went overboard 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras at the Outer Banks.
Crews aboard Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules planes searched 4,000 square miles over a combined 45 hours for the man reported overboard on the Hellas Gladiator ship Wednesday, according to a Coast Guard news release Friday night.
The planes flew 22 sorties from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, officials said.
Two “Good Samaritan” vessels helped look for the man. The vessels were notified via automated mutual-assistance vessel rescue messages, according to the Coast Guard.
“We would like to extend our condolences to the family of this individual, and thank the vessel Hellas Gladiator and our maritime partners enrolled in the AMVER program for providing a continuous search effort throughout this case,” Lt. J.G. Victoria Moon of the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center said in the release.