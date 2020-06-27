CMPD participates in flag football game to ‘tackle racism’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers took part in a flag football game Saturday afternoon with hopes of tackling racism.
Members of CMPD took on the Queen City Savages, which is a traveling flag football team.
The game was played at the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex in Pineville.
Part of the purpose of the game was to build trust and spark conversation in the community.
The game was free for attendees, but donations were welcomed.
The proceeds raised went toward a George Floyd fundraiser. Floyd was an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minnesota in May.
“Just to show face, just to show friendly faces and to have a conversation with somebody who you might not have a conversation within your normal life,” said Anthony McGill, from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “Just go up, I want my officers to come outside their comfort zone, to come out here and just, you know, talk to people. Be comfortable. Introduce yourself. Have a conversation. That’s all, be all love.”
Organizers hope to make this a yearly event.
The Queen City Savages won the game, 40-24.
