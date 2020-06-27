Charlotte Knights call off fireworks show amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights announced Saturday the traditional SkyShow, Charlotte’s biggest annual fireworks display, has been canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was to be held July 3 and 4 at Truist Field.
“The health and safety of our community are of utmost importance and we appreciate the understanding of all who have enjoyed the shows in past years,” the club announced on Twitter. “We look forward to resuming the tradition in 2021 and perhaps hosting fireworks shows later this year, as conditions permit.”
