Black Lives Matter demonstrators call for change in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A small group of protestors gathered in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Some were holding signs as they walked up and down Main Street, showing their support for not just George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but for the movement as a whole.
Organizers said they wanted the public to know that Black Lives Matter is not dying down, and the conversation will continue.
“There needs to be more done,” said Jessica Davis, who attended the protest. “There needs to be more justice for the people who have died at the hands of police who’ve died of police brutality, the Black Lives Matter movement is not a trend it is a movement, and it’s not ending any time soon until we get justice.”
Davis also said she’s aware as a white woman, she cannot fully understand what people of color go through when it comes to policing. She said because of that, she believes it’s important to stand up for this issue.
