Armed activists gather in support of Morganton Confederate statue

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of activists waved Confederate flags and circled the Confederate monument in downtown Morganton Saturday afternoon.
The gathering was in support of the statue. Some of the people were seen carrying guns and Confederate flags.
Members of the Sons of Confederacy told WBTV they heard a rumor that the statue on the Old Courthouse grounds was going to be taken down on Saturday. The group gathered to make sure that wouldn’t happen.
There are also some counter-protesters, a group of Black Lives Matter protesters.
WBTV was in Morganton during some tense moments between the groups.
Officers from the State Highway Patrol, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Morganton Police Department responded to make sure the situation did not get out of control.
Officers told WBTV that no arrests were made.
