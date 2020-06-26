Thomas Davis’ foundation gives $40,000 in college scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis and his Defending Dreams Foundation have awarded students with $40,000 in college scholarships.
The foundation hosted its third scholarship dinner Thursday night to announce the $40,000 in scholarships to five of its Thomas Davis Youth Leadership Academy students.
“The Class of 2020 has missed prom, graduation and the rest of their senior year, we wanted to make sure we kept our tradition and broke bread to congratulate our Academy students for a job well done and wish them well as they head off to college,” said Davis.
For the past two years the foundation has selected two students to receive $10,000 each.
This year though, all five applicants had stellar grades, extracurricular activities, recommendation letters and superb essays on what their dream is and how they hope to achieve it.
So the foundation decided to double its normal giving pot from $20,000 to $40,000.
Each student and their parents attended a socially distanced dinner for fellowship and words of encouragement on their new journey. Students received $8,000 each in scholarship funds.
The students who received the scholarships are:
- Destiny Boskie, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- Bryson Ellis, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Tania McClary, North Carolina A&T State University
- Reon McGee, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Christiana Scott, Clemson University
Each student participated in the Thomas Davis Youth Leadership Academy, a middle school program that aims to equip youth with the practical skills needed to become productive, self-fulfilled and achievement-oriented young adults and community leaders.
