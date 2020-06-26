‘Our hearts are broken': Duke Energy identifies worker electrocuted while making repairs at north Charlotte crash site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person who died in an electrocution in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning was a Duke Energy line worker, company officials confirm.
The worker was making repairs to electrical equipment on N Hoskins Road near Maplegrove Drive after a car hit a power pole. It happened before 5:45 a.m. Medic responded to the scene, and pronounced the worker dead.
The lineworker was identified as Lewis “Ben” Smith, who had been a line technician at Duke Energy since August 2019.
“Duke Energy lost a member of our family this week, and our hearts are broken,” said Scott Batson, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief distribution officer. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s wife, son and entire family as well as everyone who knew and loved Ben. He was part of a brotherhood of utility lineworkers and teammates who were proud to work by his side and will continue to mourn this tragic loss today and in the sad days ahead.”
Duke Energy released the following statement following the incidnent:
More than 550 people were without power in the area following the wreck, according to Duke Energy.
