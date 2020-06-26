N.C. Gov. Cooper signs teacher bonus bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has signed a bill into law, giving public school teachers $350 bonuses and step-increase raises.
The proposal goes beyond the usual experience-based raises these categories of educators also would receive. It also includes step-raises for teachers in the 2020-21 school year, which are based on pay and longevity.
“I signed this bill because it funds step increases for teachers that have already been promised, but it falls outrageously short on raises we need to give teachers and all school personnel like bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The Legislature must make educator pay a top priority when they come back in September,” Gov. Cooper said.
The bill’s $350 bonus is just for teachers and instructional support personnel.
The original proposal also encouraged the governor to give an additional $600 bonus using money from the CARES Act, but the Cooper’s office says that’s not allowed.
