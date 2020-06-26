Mecklenburg County nears 10,000 coronavirus cases

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is nearing 10,000 coronavirus cases Monday, according to health officials.
The county now has 9,980 confirmed cases of the virus and 149 related deaths. Officials said while the percent of positive cases has decreased slightly, hospitalizations continue to increase.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has announced that residents are now required to wear face masks in public and the state’s Phase 2 will continue for three more weeks as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.
People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household or residence isn’t possible.
The full executive order can be found here.
North Carolina will pause and continue the Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until 5 p.m. on July 17, 2020.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said during a press conference on Friday that the county will provide free testing on June 27 and 28 at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive to anyone with symptoms, who has had close contact with a confirmed case, first responders, employees of congregate living facilities and anyone who has been in a large gathering including protests.
Those attending will need to bring an ID and insurance information if you have it.
Harris said states that had protests sooner than N.C. have had low positivity rates in protesters.
“We continue to see a decrease in social distancing,” Harris said. “Before long, we will be back at where we were with social distancing when we put the stay-at-home order in place.”
There have also been 19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities. An outbreak is defined as having two or more people at a living facility test positive for the virus.
More than 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases are from individuals between the ages of 20 to 59 years.
One-third of the cases have been among the Hispanic community, and a large number are those are between the ages of 20 to 35 years old.
More than 90 percent of the reported deaths are individuals older than 60 years old.
“There are still many people who are susceptible to this virus,” Harris said. “We do not have a cure. We do not have a vaccine, so it will continue to spread. As we continue to open things up our numbers will continue to go up.”
Harris said the projections show that there will be significant increases in cases in mid-August and early September.
Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said as more people come out of their homes, the cases will likely continue to increase. “I would be surprised if we don’t see more infections as we move forward," Harris said. “It is still incredibly infectious.”
The “Stay at Home” order specific to Mecklenburg County ended on April 29.
Officials released new data about coronavirus cases in the county. To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.
As of May 22, there were 17 long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Mecklenburg County (based on CDC definition of having 2 or more cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection).
Some of the previous nursing homes have come out of outbreak status and others have been added.
The previous 12 facilities with outbreaks included Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntersville Oaks, Pavillion Health Center, Autumn Care of Cornelius, The Social at Cotswold, Carrington Place Rehab & Living Center, The Laurels, Charlotte Square, Shelburne Place and Forsythia.
Health leaders also warned of scams circulating, warning that anyone who calls with the county will “never” try to sell you anything. County officials will often start off by verifying personal information. If residents are unsure whether the caller is legitimate, residents may call to verify by dialing 980-314-9400 and choosing option 3.
