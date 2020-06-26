Mecklenburg County donating 2 million face masks, launching media campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is donating 2 million face masks and launching a media campaign about the importance of wearing them as coronavirus trends continue to rise.
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio says she’s pleased Gov Cooper enacted the face-covering requirement so they didn’t have to act locally.
“Our board particularly believes the state’s requirements are consistent with what we would have done locally,” Diorio said.
Mecklenburg County is teaming with Atrium Health and the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council to distribute 2 million face masks to those in Mecklenburg County who need them, especially those disproportionately impacted by the virus.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been 9,427 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County, and 148 deaths.
The county received a million face coverings from the federal government, while Atrium Health is donating another million.
Diorio also said the county is making sure that face coverings are available to small businesses, nonprofits and faith-based communities.
The county is also being assisted by VOAD -- Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster -- to distribute masks to places in need.
“We are getting our plans together now and hope to get something in place in short order.,” Diorio said. “We will make sure everyone in the county has face masks if they need one.”
Diorio said the county will also launch a new campaign -- called Count on Me CLT -- which focuses on the three W’s.
The campaign is scheduled to go on for 12 weeks across radio and other media and billboards.
The county is pushing residents and visitors to wear face makes, wash hands and wait six feet apart.
“The main purpose is to raise awareness of the three W’s,” Diorio said.
Billboards will go up across Mecklenburg County that will focus on communities disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, including young adults, African-Americans, Hispanics, the elderly and the LBGTQ community.
