Masks now required to visit most NC restaurants and breweries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Triple C Brewing has gotten used to things looking a little different.
“Everyone’s keeping their distance and generally behaving,” owner Chris Harker said. “We do sell alcohol, so the later you get in the day the tougher that seems to be to corral.”
But Harker said things like the hand sanitizing, taped off tables and clean table signs have been successful.
Now, another step.
“It’s a little extra work and kind of a pain but wearing a piece of cloth around your face while walking around, trying to keep everyone else safe, is not that big a deal in my eyes,” Harker said.
Like most restaurants and breweries across the state, Harker’s brewery will require customers to wear masks, starting this weekend. They will need to have them on when they get there, when they go up to the bar or to the restroom, and when they leave - any time they are not at their table.
“Obviously, you can’t drink wearing a mask,” Harker said. “So, once you get back to your table, or your area, you’re fine to remove it. But yeah, it’s a very different time, and it has been for a long time, so I think it’s almost what people are used to, that things aren’t normal.”
At bar and restaurant Dot Dot Dot, General Manager Stephen Toth said the mask requirement may be impacting some customers’ willingness to have a night out.
“I know that it’s impacting some people,” Toth said. “We’ve had cancellations when we made the announcement, but we’ve tried to be ahead of the game the whole time and communicate with our membership.”
Businesses likes Toth’s may have an easier time enforcing the mask rule than others.
“We already have someone checking IDs, making sure people are abiding by a dress code,” Toth said.
Many of these businesses will have masks ready for those who do not bring them, hoping customers will follow the rules without issue.
“It’s not the end of the world to put a mask on for a few minutes,” Harker said. “There’s a lot of issues out there that you don’t want to look back and be on the wrong side of. And I think this is one of those right now.”
