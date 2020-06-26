Man found dead in Iredell Co. home, homicide investigation underway

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home in Iredell County.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday deputies responded to a reported death on Damron Lane in Harmony. At the scene, they found a man - identified as 35-year-old Aaron Bruce Holland - lying dead in the living room of the home.
No one else was in the home, officials said.
Investigators say evidence at the scene indicated the death was not from natural causes and detectives and Crime Scene investigators were called in.
There is no word on how Holland may have been killed. The death is being treated as a homicide and the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
