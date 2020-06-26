Incoming CMPD chief speaks to WBTV about protests, violent crime, police reform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the next few months, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will undergo a transition as Johnny Jennings steps into the role of police chief.
Jennings will replace Kerr Putney, who recently announced he will be retiring effective July 1. Jennings, currently a deputy chief, has been with the CMPD for 28 years.
He takes over the department during what has been a tumultuous time for law enforcement agencies across the country.
The incoming chief took time to speak to WBTV about a variety of topics Friday afternoon.
Jennings said he embraces the nationwide calls for change and has a goal to build collaboration between the police and the public.
“I think the community has been heard. I think they know that change is inevitable,” said Jennings. “I’ve always said that policing is something that is given to us by the people. The authority that we have is given to us by the people and they have a say in how we police them and how that works.”
Jennings credits the Charlotte City Council’s safe communities committee with helping to bring the police and public together. He said he is also looking at the possibility of having community members sit in on internal meetings.
Protesters across the country have been calling for police departments to be “defunded.”
WBTV asked Jennings to share his thoughts on the idea of defunding police departments.
“I think it’s depending on the definition. If defunding means taking away our officers who serve the community, I’ll never be for that,” said Jennings. “If defunding means that there are certain things that we’ve identified that the police aren’t necessarily supposed to be or should be doing, that it could be done better elsewhere with other entities, then I’m all for it.”
Jennings said he also agrees with the sentiment that officers have too many responsibilities.
“I think we have to really take a good, hard look across the country about what the expectations of police are, that we get to the basics of what we do to help serve the community that, that we’re doing fewer things, but we’re doing them right,” said Jennings.
The incoming chief also spoke about recruiting new officers.
He said it’s been difficult to bring in new officers over the last couple of years. Jennings explained that he’d like to start recruiting people to become officers in the communities where they grew up.
“Go into some of the communities that we serve, have that recruit, starting when they’re at a young age, whether they’re teenagers or even younger, and we stay in touch, we keep in touch and we end up recruiting them as they come along and go to college or whatever their career path they’re looking at,” Jennings said.
He said he also hopes to tackle the issue of violent crime in Charlotte.
Police investigated 107 homicides in 2019. Jennings noted that some offenders end up cycling through the court system after being arrested for minor crimes.
“I want to look at diversionary programs for adults, first-time offenders,” Jennings said.
The deputy chief said he considers his predecessor, Putney, a good friend and great leader.
Both men have spent 28 years with the CMPD. Jennings spoke about the advice he was given by Putney.
“The thing that he tells me –‘be true to yourself'. Although we have similar visions, we’re different personalities, and he’s believed in me throughout his tenure as police chief,” Jennings said. “Great advice is to be true to yourself, which means if you’re true to yourself, everything else will fall in place.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.