Hot today but humidity level held in check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for a very nice day! Sunshine will dominate and it will be hot with afternoon readings close to 90° - but will very tolerable humidity levels. Storm chances are very low today, though a stray thundershower is possible in neighborhoods west of Charlotte in upstate South Carolina.
After a pleasant evening, skies will be mostly clear overnight lows backing down into the comfortable middle 60s.
The weekend will be hot with highs both days near 90° and typical, isolated, late-day thunderstorms around each afternoon. Looking ahead to next week, thunderstorm chance will ramp up a bit more Monday and Tuesday with afternoon readings forecast to be in the seasonal upper 80s.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
