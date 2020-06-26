Hot today but humidity level held in check

By Al Conklin | June 26, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 7:22 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for a very nice day!  Sunshine will dominate and it will be hot with afternoon readings close to 90° - but will very tolerable humidity levels. Storm chances are very low today, though a stray thundershower is possible in neighborhoods west of Charlotte in upstate South Carolina.

After a pleasant evening, skies will be mostly clear overnight lows backing down into the comfortable middle 60s.

The weekend will be hot with highs both days near 90° and typical, isolated, late-day thunderstorms around each afternoon.  Looking ahead to next week, thunderstorm chance will ramp up a bit more Monday and Tuesday with afternoon readings forecast to be in the seasonal upper 80s.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

