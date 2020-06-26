Hot temperatures and more storms ahead; Saharan dust layer expected to impact the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Saharan dust layer annually peaks around the summer months and mainly impacts areas closer to the equator.
This weekend, some of that Saharan dust is forecasted to get transported across the Southeast United States and the Carolinas.
This layer of dust is about one mile above the surface and can be around two miles thick.
A code yellow has been issued for the Carolinas this weekend with minor impacts for folks with upper respiratory issues.
Vibrant sunrises and sunsets are expected this weekend from the Saharan dust.
Saturday will start the weekend off with partly cloudy skies, and a few isolated, late-day storms.
Saturday high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the Piedmont and around 80 degrees for the mountains.
The Carolina beaches are expected to have highs around 90 degrees.
Sunday will feature high temperatures staying around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains with scattered storms expected for the afternoon and evening hours.
Monday through Friday high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms each day.
High temperatures are expected to stay around 90 degrees for the 4th of July weekend, with more scattered storms.
Enjoy your weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.