High heat makes a comeback today and sticks around through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies and high heat round out Friday's forecast. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s today as southwesterly winds push warmer air in our direction.
On the bright side, humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable as we bring this week to a close.
The entrance of high pressure over the region is also paving the way for mostly dry conditions for the final day of the workweek.
A few showers and thundershowers could develop up across Upstate South Carolina this afternoon, if they survive as they move east a few neighborhoods south of I-85 could experience a short-lived round of wet weather.
Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.
The threat of storms gradually increases through the weekend. But any activity that develops will not be anything out of the norm, expect isolated to scattered thundershowers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening hours both days with slightly higher chances Sunday.
Highs will hover around the 90° mark both Saturday and Sunday before backing off into the upper 80s next weekend.
Next week's temperatures will be hampered by the arrival of more widespread unsettled weather driven by the passage of a back door cold front through the Carolinas - leading to elevated rain chances through the middle of the week.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.