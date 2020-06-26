Fort Mill fireworks president prepares for Fourth of July, stresses safety

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - As people stock up on fireworks for the Fourth of July, there’s an urge to keep safety in mind.
On Friday, Phantom Fireworks in Fort Mill was packed with people getting ready for the holiday.
William Weimer, Phantom Fireworks president, said 40 percent of sales from stores across the country are new buyers.
While he can’t say specifically if they are from the coronavirus, Weimer said canceled shows have driven people to buy their own.
Weimer said fireworks are a fun part of the Fourth of July, but safety needs to be at the forefront.
“Use common sense,” Weimer said. “These products burn to function and when something burns it can also cause problems. It’s not a good firework show unless it’s a safe fireworks show.”
Some of those safety tips Weimer suggests are having a designated fireworks shooter and let children enjoy them from afar.
