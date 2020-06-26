Crime Stoppers: Police asking for community’s help to identify suspects in 17-year-old’s killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the suspects involved in the killing of a 17-year-old in northeast Charlotte.
The shooting happened April 7 around 10 p.m. on Heatherbrook Avenue, according to police. Officers say they found 17-year-old Qa’Dir Avery Alverest outside of a home in the area. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made in the teen’s killing.
This week, Alverest’s mother, Taura Young, returned to the street where the shooting happened.
She spoke to WBTV about her son in an interview.
“I got friend girls that kids been murdered. I’ve always said I wouldn’t know what to do if that was to happen to me. It happened and my life ain’t been the same,” said Young.
She said she saw her son the day he lost his life and believes one of his friends had asked him to come to Heatherbrook Avenue prior to the shooting. It’s unclear what events transpired prior to the shooting.
“Don’t get me wrong - me and my son clashed a lot, but I cry a lot every night,” said Young.
Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers is hoping to help Young figure out who killed her son.
Johnson said Alverest was shot outside of a home and was able to run away before collapsing in a nearby yard. He said police believe there are people who have information about the killing who are not coming forward to speak with detectives.
“We do believe there are people that know who the suspect is in this case. We need a lot of that information to be able to seek an arrest warrant to where we can take these suspects into custody,” Johnson said.
Young said she too thinks there are people in the community who know who is responsible for killing her son and won’t come forward because they don’t want to ‘snitch’.
“For a murder, if you know information, there’s no such thing as snitching. Like, it’s common sense. If you know something about somebody that’s been murdered and you was with that person when they got murdered, come forward and give the information,” said Young.
Police are hoping that raising awareness about the killing and offering a reward will lead to community members helping them identify the killer(s).
Young said she understands that nothing will bring her son back, but figuring out who is responsible for taking his life is still important to her.
“I want justice for my son. It’s not gonna fix me. It’s not gonna bring peace to me, but it’ll help,” said Young.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
