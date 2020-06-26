COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread in the Latinx Community in Charlotte and statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting the Latinx community in North Carolina.
Hispanic people make up about 10 percent of North Carolina’s population. However, about 46 percent of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have been found in Hispanics.
Atrium Health has also noticed disproportionate numbers locally.
According to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital Epidemeologist Dr. Amina Ahmed, she estimates about 25 percent of Hispanics who are tested for COVID-19 at Atrium Health, are positive.
In comparison, Atrium Health reports a 9.5 percent positivity rate for everyone who is tested at its facilities.
“And of all the children coming forward for hospital care, two-thirds are Hispanic,” Dr. Ahmed said.
Although the Black community and Hispanic community are more likely to have severe complications from COVID-19 due to higher rates of diabetes and heart disease, health leaders say they should not have higher case numbers than any other race or ethnicity.
Atrium Health’s pediatrician Dr. Debbie Chavez-Mitchell says there may be a few reasons why the virus is spreading rapidly through the Hispanic community.
One reason may be that many people from the Latinx community work in essential jobs where social distancing may be difficult, such as construction or food processing plants.
“So then those parents are bringing it into the homes and spreading it there,” Dr. Chavez-Mitchell said.
Many Hispanic homes are multi-generational, meaning grandparents, parents and children are living under one roof.
“I’ve seen a lot where all household members have been infected,” Dr. Chavez-Mitchell said. “And these homes contain about 8 to 10 people in each home. So that’s where our numbers are picking up quite a bit.”
In addition, medical professionals believe it is harder for the Latinx population to receive preventative messages because many of them do not speak English. Atrium Health has interpreters and signage in Spanish, but they say Hispanic people are less likely to seek out medical care out of fear of not being understood or immigration issues.
Friday, DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced the state would be giving $100,000 grants to five nonprofits that do work in the Latinx Community.
One nonprofit receiving grant money is the Latin America Coalition in Charlotte.
