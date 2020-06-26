Conway police search for missing, endangered man

CONWAY, S.C. (WMB) – The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in a missing persons case.
According to a press release, officers responded Friday to the 3300 block of New Road where Shawn Henry Roberts was reported missing.
Police said Roberts left his home on Wednesday after his wife went to bed and has not been seen since.
According to the release, Roberts may be in danger.
Roberts is described as 5-foot-10 and 240 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
The release stated Roberts left in a black Volkswagen Rutan with S.C. tag “130528W.”
If you see Roberts’ or his vehicle, call Conway police at 843-248-1790.
