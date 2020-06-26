CMPD: Customers not wearing face coverings in businesses could be cited for trespassing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina has entered its state mandate for wearing face coverings.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Deputy Police Chief Jeff Estes said the department will not enforce or write citations for individuals caught not wearing a mask.
However, he said there is a provision that says officers can cite people who get disruptive in businesses that won’t provide services to those who aren’t wearing face coverings.
“I suspect there will be issues with people who don’t agree with the face-covering mandates and will get into disputes with businesses that are complying by the mandate,” Estes said.
Those customers can be cited for trespassing, Estes said.
“In those occasions, we’ve told officers that we won’t mandate the face coverings individually, but if someone tries to enter a business and are turned away for failure to wear a face covering, that would turn into a trespassing charge, which would be enforced by the regular statutes that we have today,” Estes said.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been 9,427 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County, and 148 deaths.
The deputy chief said businesses can also be cited for not enforcing the mandated order.
“We will only be doing that after we have education time with the business to make sure they understand what they are supposed to be doing and the manner they are supposed to be doing it in conjunction with our public health officials,” Estes said.
Mecklenburg County leaders applaud the governor’s face covering mandate order.
However, many law enforcement offices say they can’t criminally enforce people who defy the orders.
As for individuals not wearing face coverings, Estes says officers will educate them on the importance of wearing masks but they won’t be issuing citations.
“We will only be an education platform to remind them to wear the mask,” Estes said. “We won’t be able to criminally enforce the order.”
