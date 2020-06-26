Charlotte woman fights for $3,800 refund after COVID-19 cancels vacation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s Caribbean dream vacation turned into a nightmare due to COVID-19.
For three months, Rebecca Beech has been fighting with her travel agent to get back $3,800 dollars for her honeymoon dream vacation to Aruba.
Beech said there was nothing dreamy about this getaway.
“We haven’t really taken a good vacation since we’ve been together which has been about five years, so this was our big trip,” Beech said.
It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime—a romantic getaway with her husband Donald Beech, surrounded by nothing but white sand and surf at the all-inclusive Riu Palace Antillas Couples-Only Resort in Aruba.
On July 1, 2019, they scheduled a trip for May of 2020 and paid a deposit of $1,575.44.
On March 6,, they paid the remaining balance of $2,307.42.
Everything looked perfect until COVID-19 and then her husband’s hours at work were dramatically reduced.
“First off, we weren’t going to be able to do the vacation,” Beech said. “Secondly, we couldn’t afford it anymore anyway.”
Beech emailed the travel agent CheapCaribbean.com, demanding a refund due to COVID 19.
“I just kept on with them basically telling them, listen we are going to be in financial hardship if we don’t get our money back, I mean my husband’s been put down to two days a week,” Beech said. “I’m fully working from home now. We need that money.”
On April 13, 2020, CheapCaribbean promised a full refund in an e-mail.
However, two months later, in June, still nothing.
CheapCaribbean claims the $3,800 came back to Beech’s credit card, but no credit was issued.
“Don’t tell someone you’re going to give them their money back when you aren’t,” Beech said. “Don’t tell them you’ve credited their card when it hasn’t happened.”
To get this resolved, WBTV reached out to CheapCaribbean.
They claim, “Becky disputed the charge after CheapCaribbean approved the refund. That means that when CheapCaribbean began processing the refund, the reservation was frozen due to the dispute, which then launched an investigation with the bank . . . We have alerted our customer service team so that they can prioritize Becky’s case and finalize the refund as soon as possible.”
“All I’m asking for is for them to give us our money back that we paid for a trip that we couldn’t take either way,” Beech said.
As far as the next step?
CheapCaribbean says, all the bank needs to do is release the funds and Beech's refund will be processed.
