Blackwell resigns as interim chief, Stoney appoints new police chief from NC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has a new police chief after interim chief William “Jody” Blackwell resigned on Friday.
Richmond Reporter Henry Graff confirmed the information with RPD on Friday.
Mayor Levar Stoney has appointed Deputy Chief Gerald Smith of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department as the new Chief of Richmond Police.
“Deputy Chief Gerald Smith is who Richmond needs right now – a reform-minded leader with deep experience in community policing and de-escalation,” said Mayor Stoney.
Stoney said Smith is expected to speak on Saturday and the transition will begin on July 1.
Smith currently serves as the Executive Officer of Investigative Services in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. He has been with the department since 1991.
Blackwell resigned from the position, effective on Friday, and will be returning to his role as major.
An internal memo was sent to police staff on Friday informing them of the change, sources said.
Blackwell was named Interim Police Chief after Mayor Levar Stoney asked for former police chief Will Smith’s resignation.
“I am grateful for Interim Chief Blackwell’s continued service to the Richmond Police Department,” said Mayor Stoney. “Since the departure of former Chief William Smith, we have been searching for a permanent chief. I’m excited for Gerald Smith, a proven change-agent, to serve Richmond in that capacity.”
