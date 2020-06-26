An open conversation about race in the home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The home is where kids learn and grow into the people they will become later in life, which is why mother Sherri Johnson believes talking about race is so important.
“As an African American you’re always aware of the society we’re in,” Johnson said. “It’s in the news now, people are learning things for the first time, but as an African American parent it’s always in the back of your mind.”
Sherri and Aaron Johnson are raising 10-year-old Jacob and 12-year-old Jordan to know their worth.
“We’ve tried to be very intentional with our kids and talking to them about who they are, about being proud of who they are, surrounding them with things that represent them whether it’s books or art,” Sherri Johnson said. “We choose to live in a diverse neighborhood and to send them to schools that are diverse so that they interact with lots of different people.”
Sherri Johnson said she walks a fine line.
“Having black children you want to prepare them, you want them to be aware of the world, but you also want to let them be children, you want to let them have some of that joy and fun and let them grow into who they want to be, who they are meant to be,” she said.
The Black Lives Matter movement has spurred more conversations about race in her household.
“We’ve asked them how do they feel?” Sherri Johnson said. “How does it make them feel and what’s their opinion on stuff like that? And really try to give them the opportunity to express themselves. It’s caused some uncomfortable conversations because how do you explain what you’re seeing to a child? Have them understand but also recognize that everyone’s not like that.”
It's pushing Jordan to want to make a change.
″I’m going to start making t-shirts that have messages Power to the People and Black Lives Matter,” Sherri Johnson said. “To get people’s attention how there are different ways to protest and many ways to protest right and do it non-violently. When people see kids doing things, it kind of wakes people up a little bit because they see it’s a bigger problem.”
Jacob says the protests across our country should be a wake-up call.
“We’re in a global pandemic and it could get them sick and they might die, but they’re still protesting, and people need to get that in their head because they’re risking their life to change something,” he said.
Jacob is hopeful.
“Hopefully the policemen and other people will have a better mindset into the Black Lives Matter movement,” Jacob said.
Sherri Johnson also says parents of other races need to be talking to their children about this.
“It’s important for all families to sit down with their kids and have the conversations we’re having,” she said. “Sometimes they’re difficult and you won’t like what you’re hearing, but it’s important to know what your kids are experiencing and how they feel about things too. In order to make a change, we all have to be invested and create a generation that’s more empathetic and use their voice to make the change we all want to see.”
Sherri Johnson says kids are hearing more about this than you might think at camps and school.
“It can be shocking to have your child come home from school and tell you someone in the classroom said that they shouldn’t play with kids of a different race,” she said. “Hopefully we’ve talked to them enough that they know we’re their advocates and that’s the information they should share, and we can talk about those difficult topics. We don’t know where he got it or why he said it, but that’s not right.”
She challenges all parents to tackle this at home, so they can stop racism outside of the home.
“I think being racist means you’re scared of people who don’t look like you,” Jacob said. “But I know that it doesn’t matter because there’s a kid in my school that has a white mother and a black father, and that shows that how they love and relate to each other is more important.”
It is a lesson from a child that we can all learn from.
“They’re living in a time when they’re seeing a lot, and seeing a lot of things faster than ever before,” Sherri Johnson said. “My hope is that they will continue to experience the experience they have, grow up and interact with diverse folks, that there will be some lasting change and we won’t be having these conversations again 30 years from now.”
