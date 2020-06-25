Woman reported missing in Lincoln County not seen for nearly a week

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for almost a week.
Amanda Cheyenne Morrow, 32, was reported missing on Wednesday from a home on St. James Church Road in Denver. A relative told officers the last time Morrow was seen was on June 19, at a home in Maiden. She had been released from the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center the day before.
Detectives checked all known locations where she might be, but were unable to locate her.
Morrow is described as a white female with short blond hair and blue eyes. She is 6′1″ tall and weighs around 180 lbs. She has tattoos on her left arm of a skull and feathers and an angel wings tattoo on her back.
Officials say she may possibly be in the Charlotte area.
Anyone who sees Morrow or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
