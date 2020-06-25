State health officials provide detailed report on COVID-19 response at Salisbury nursing home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Citadel Salisbury remains the largest single outbreak of the coronavirus of any nursing home in North Carolina.
As of June 23, there have been 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
State health officials provided a detailed report on how the facility is handling the outbreak moving forward.
The North Carolina Department of Human Services’ report, which is 100 pages long, reflects detailed insight into the “intentional and reckless practices” at The Citadel.
To put The Citadel’s numbers into perspective, the next largest outbreak of the virus in a nursing home is in Vance County, the Pelican Health Henderson, which has 77 confirmed cases with 14 deaths.
The report notes complaints of the “many concerned family members who currently have loved ones at the facility, as well as the complaints raised by family members who have been devastated to lose their loved ones to the COVID-19 epidemic at the nursing home.”
The report also shows that the Citadel owns other nursing homes in North Carolina with similar unsafe practices.
“We are grateful for the ongoing work by the government investigators,” said Mona Wallace, attorney with Wallace and Graham, P.A. in Salisbury. “Our firm continues to fight for the rights of the families affected by this company’s misconduct.”
