Security worker struck, killed while checking truck at Rowan County warehouse

ROWAN County, N.C. (WBTV) - An on-duty security guard died Thursday afternoon after a truck backed up and struck her in Rowan County, emergency officials confirmed.
The woman worked for Weiser Security Services.
Officials said the security guard was checking trucks as they came into the Dillard’s Warehouse on Peach Orchard Road.
Around 12 p.m., the woman was checking a truck when the driver moved the truck and struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A friend of the woman told WBTV “she was so generous, would give you the shirt off her back.”
No other information was provided.
Officials did not say if the truck driver has been charged.
