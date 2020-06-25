Panthers’ coach considers kneeling during national anthem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
“I would consider anything as we move forward,” Rhule said on a virtual conference call. “I’m supportive of the cause. I’m supportive of the movement. I’m supportive of social justice. I think for every person, coach or player, that will be a very personal decision. I think it has to be made at the right time and the right reason for everybody.”
The first-year coach from Baylor has told players he will support them if they express their views.
Rhule said he will confer with his players before making any decision on whether to kneel during the anthem.
“I will support my players with whatever they do and then when the time comes I will really think deeply about what is the best thing for me and what is the best way I can show my support,” Rhule said.
Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien has said he plans to kneel with his players.
