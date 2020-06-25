NC Research Campus: COVID-19 has had an impact, but work goes on

Back in October 2019, when it was first announced that the US Performance Center would be partnering with the city of Kannapolis and the research campus to build a state-of-the-art research and innovation athletic facility. In an agreement with the city, a timeline of various milestones was laid out over the course of the next year. According to Executive Director Brouwer, those milestones have all been met or exceeded. Most of the work they’re doing to bring the facility to Kannapolis has in no way been hindered by COVID-19. This is incredible news for both our campus and the greater Cabarrus County community at large.