Myrtle Beach welcomes sixth sea turtle nest of 2020 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city crews have located the sixth sea turtle nest of the 2020 season, officials said Thursday morning.
The nest was found near 34th Avenue North, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson relocated 90 eggs back to the Myrtle Beach State Park, officials said.
People are asked to not disturb, touch or shine a light on the sea turtles, their nests or the hatchlings. Federal penalties include jail time and fines up to $15,000 for each offense.
Baby turtles need to crawl back to the ocean on their own to set their internal compass. Sea turtles return to the same shore where they were born to lay eggs.
