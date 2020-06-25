Man charged in dozens of break-ins in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County say they have arrested a man they described as a “one man crime spree.”
Ernie Waine Webb Jr., 19, of Birch Street in Salisbury was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering a building, one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering, 10 counts of felony breaking and entering vehicles, one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, felony larceny of a firearm, four counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of misdemeanor injury to personal property.
Investigators say Webb was responsible for break-ins to vehicles, apartments, and homes in several parts of the county, including Brown Acres, Oddie Road, Providence Road, and Fish Pond Road.
Deputies were able to identify Webb from surveillance video from a home security camera. One of the deputies noticed that the man in the video looked like a man he had seen while responding to a suspicious person call on Providence Church Road near Oddie Road on June 18. The suspicious person went to a house in the 200 block of Providence Road that morning.
Immediately after, the homeowner called 911. A deputy in the area spotted a man at walking nearby at 7:45 a.m. The officer determined the man to be Webb.
Webb has since been released on $40,000 bond.
