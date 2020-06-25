Hot temperatures continue for Friday and the weekend with a few storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening will feature a few isolated thunderstorms with clearing skies and mild overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s.
Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, allowing temperatures to quickly warm through the day with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees for the Piedmont and around 80 degrees for the NC mountains.
Saturday will start the weekend off with partly cloudy skies with a few isolated, late-day storms.
Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the Piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains. The Carolina beaches are expected to have highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday will feature high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont and around 80 degrees for the mountains with isolated storms expected for the afternoon and evening hours.
Monday through Wednesday high temperatures is expected to be in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely.
Late next week, high temperatures look to be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, with isolated storms, as we approach the 4th of July weekend.
Enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.