Garth Brooks drive-in theater concert to be shown in Albemarle, Kings Mountain

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country music star Garth Brooks is putting on a national drive-in theater concert this weekend.
The live show will be played at drive-in movie theaters throughout the country.
Badin Road Drive-in, in Albemarle, will have the show at 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
Hounds drive-in, in Kings Mountain, will also have the show at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $100 per car or truck.
For details or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705
