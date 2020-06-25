Garth Brooks drive-in theater concert to be shown in Albemarle, Kings Mountain

Garth Brooks drive-in theater concert to be shown in Albemarle, Kings Mountain
(Source: Mark J. Terrill)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 25, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 3:22 PM

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country music star Garth Brooks is putting on a national drive-in theater concert this weekend.

The live show will be played at drive-in movie theaters throughout the country.

Badin Road Drive-in, in Albemarle, will have the show at 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Hounds drive-in, in Kings Mountain, will also have the show at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per car or truck.

For details or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.