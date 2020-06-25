Final round of workweek thunderstorms rolls through Thursday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies reign over ahead through the early afternoon period, with only a few spurts of sunshine high temperatures remain slightly below average - in the mid 80s across the Piedmont and Foothills and in the upper 70s in Mountains before the sun sets.
Today's cloud cover will soon give way to another round of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening hours as an upper level disturbances impacts our weather pattern in the short-term. Cloud-to-ground lightning is possible with any of these thunderstorms. Keep in mind, a few of the storms may become severe - posing a risk of damaging winds. Any lingering wet weather tapers off around sunset leading to a decreasing clouds and calmer winds overnight.
Patches of fog will likely develop across some neighborhoods Friday morning. Morning temperatures will start out near normal in the lower 60s under sunny skies.
Wall-to-wall sunshine and very low rain chances are on tap for the rest of the day as high pressure pays a quick visit to the WBTV viewing area Friday. Afternoon highs will touch the 90° mark in many locations in near and around Charlotte with upper 80s expected elsewhere.
The heating trend continues into the weekend with highs expected to surpass the 90° mark both Saturday and Sunday. Storms shouldn't washout any weekend plans, however, a downpour or passing thunderstorms isn't out of the picture Saturday and Sunday afternoon as moisture increases. The stormy trend picks up steam into next week with elevated chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as highs hover around the mid to upper 80s.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
