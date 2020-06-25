Final round of workweek thunderstorms rolls through Thursday afternoon

Today's cloud cover will soon give way to another round of isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening hours as an upper level disturbances impacts our weather pattern in the short-term. Cloud-to-ground lightning is possible with any of these thunderstorms. Keep in mind, a few of the storms may become severe - posing a risk of damaging winds. Any lingering wet weather tapers off around sunset leading to a decreasing clouds and calmer winds overnight.