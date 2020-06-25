Diver known as “Merman Mike” finds lost ring he says is worth $17,000, returning it to owner

View this post on Instagram

I was able to find a $17,000 ring in the Sacramento River and reunite it back with an extremely grateful owner! So grateful, that he ended up giving me an incredibly generous surprise at the end of the video! Such an intense dive but what an incredible day! If you'd like to watch the video, the link to my channel is in my bio! #merman_mike #rivertreasure #diamondring #diamond #gold #ring #lostandfound #sacramentoriver #underwatermetaldetecting #metaldetecting #divinglife #diving #scuba #scubadiving #dotherightthing #returned #wholesome #bestfinds #sacramento #sacramentodelta #lostring #happytohelp #happyending