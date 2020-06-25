1 dead in single-car crash in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person died in a single-car crash Thursday afternoon in Chester County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was traveling on SC 97 near Great Falls when it lost control, hit a sign and traveled down an embankment and overturned.
Troopers were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.
The driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said there were no other passengers involved.
The name of the driver has not been released.
No other information was provided.
