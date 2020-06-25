A couple of strong storms later today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances remain fairly low today – no more than about 30% in any one neighborhood - with a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast along with afternoon readings holding in the middle 80s. There may not be very many late-day storms around, but the few that do develop could be on the strong side.
Skies will clear tonight with overnight lows backing down into the middle 60s.
Storm chances appear even lower on Friday with more sunshine, tolerable humidity levels and highs getting closer to 90°.
The weekend is looking hot as well, with high temperatures inching back up into the lower 90s and typical, isolated, late-day thunderstorms around each afternoon. Looking ahead to next week, thunderstorm chance may ramp up a bit more Monday and Tuesday with afternoon readings forecast to be in the seasonal upper 80s.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.