Community organizations visit families of victims from Beatties Ford Road shooting, offer support

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is continuing rally together to show support to the families that had loved ones killed during the Beatties Ford shooting on Sunday night.
On Thursday, several local organizers came together to visit the victim’s families and remind them that they will be there for them.
“Father God, we ask Lord Jesus that you stand here in the gap, Lord God for the Stevenson family. Be with them, guide them, comfort them and give them peace as only you can,” said Evangelist Lashon Williams, who led the families and groups in prayer.
Some of the community organizations represented Thursday were Team Tru Blue, the United Neighborhoods of Charlotte and Million Youth March.
They went to two of the victim’s families’ homes and brought them breakfast and cards. The other two families were busy that morning, but they say they will make sure they know they are supported through this as well.
“You do as your words say and wipe the tears from their eyes, Lord God,” said Williams, while continuing the prayer.
The goal of these community-first organizations is to make sure families know they won’t be forgotten.
“On behalf of everyone here and those on the committee, we want to present you with a love offering to tell you we love you, and we’re standing here with you and we’re going to support you even after, so we’ll be here,” said Williams.
Will Adams, with Team Tru Blue, said he knows from experience the community support can help families during a time like this.
“As someone who lost a child back in 2008 to senseless murder, I feel it’s very important we reach out to those families to let them know that their love and hope needs to instill back into the family,” said Adams. “When a murder happens in the family, it’s like the air gets sucked out of the family.”
Adams hopes this one act of kindness spreads through the community. He calls it the path to healing.
“That’s how you get love and hope back into the community by going and spreading love,” he said.
It’s been four days since the shooting and there are still no arrests in this case. Police are still looking for eyewitnesses to help them track down those responsible.
If you know something, let CMPD know.
