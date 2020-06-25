Charlotte pet store employee accused wrapping leash child’s neck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Malika Muhammad says her 7-year-old daughter is traumatized by what happened at PetSmart in Steele Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Muhammad said she and her two kids had brought their new puppies in for a checkup.
The puppies were on leashes but not cooperating too well.
“That’s what puppies do,” Muhammad said.
The puppies were trying to go one way as the kids were pulling the other way.
When they got to a checkout line, Muhammad said an employee approached them and grabbed the leash out of the 7-year-old’s hands and then proceeded to wrap it around the child’s neck and pull it a few times.
“It’s unacceptable and just not right,” Muhammad said.
At that point, Muhammad said the employee began to yell at her daughter, “Did you like how that feels? Did that feel good to you? Well, then, that’s what the dog felt.”
Muhammad said she was stunned but did not retaliate.
The family left the store, filed a police report and later went to a magistrate to file charges.
A warrant for misdemeanor simple assault has been issued, said police, but so far has not been served so the suspect’s name has not been released.
PetSmart Corporate officials in Arizona said on Thursday that “the associate’s behavior was completely unacceptable and her employment with PetSmart has been terminated.”
The statement went on to say: “We’re incredibly sorry for what the family experienced in our store and we’ll continue to do what we can to support them during this difficult time.”
Muhammad said she won’t go back to that store and also hopes additional charges will be filed against the woman.
