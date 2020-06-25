Can you conceal carry a firearm while being COVID-19 compliant?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s mandate Wednesday requiring masks if you can’t social distance, it raised a lot of questions on the legality of covering your face while practicing your Second Amendment right to own a firearm.
As WBTV found out, there’s a lot of confusion out there about it.
Whether you’re putting holes into fake zombies or punching holes through real targets as many were doing during ladies’ night at the Range in Ballantyne, there’s been a lot of questions about the rules when it comes to concealed carry.
“Yeah, there is confusion,” said Tricia Sisson, President of the Range, who said they get questions about the law all the time.
Sisson, like many people in the state, saw the governor’s press conference about having to wear a face mask both indoors and out if you can’t social distance. But what does that mean if you decide to carry a gun?
Her husband Brian Sisson has spent many years in the firearms industry and is clear on what the pre-pandemic statues are.
“Current law states that if you’re carrying a firearm that your not allowed to wear a mask,” Brian Sisson said.
That question was on the mind of many at the range who were practicing their shooting skills.
Tony Underwood, with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, said the law states you can’t wear a mask anyway unless it’s for a holiday, like Halloween.
However, the law does come with amendments, like the issue of public health.
“A person who has a valid concealed carry permit is allowed to lawfully carry that firearm concealed in public.” Underwood said.
That means while wearing the mask.
“It is lawful to do that,” Underwood said.
When or if the health crisis goes away, so does that provision.
Carl Delagera, WBTV’s security expert, said that if you’re going to carry and wear a face covering, keep your eye on the calendar for changes to the law.
“It runs out during August, however, keep an eye open because it might be amended,” Delagera said.
