Body found in York County pond presumed to be man missing for nearly two weeks

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Coroner’s identified the body of a man who was found in a pond behind a wooded area in York County Wednesday morning, prompting a death investigation.
The body presumed to be of 47-year-old Reginald Witherspoon was discovered by someone around 7:30 a.m. in a pond near Mount Gallant Road, officials say.
Witherspoon was reported missing by his family on June 13.
Positive identification, autopsy and toxicology are pending, according to the coroner’s officer.
